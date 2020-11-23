Actor's Cringy Zoom Encounter With Director Goes Viral

(Newser) – An actor's cringe-inducing interaction with a director during a Zoom audition probably felt very awkward at the time, but it's now garnered the actor quite a bit of viral fame. "psa if youre a s--- talking director make sure to mute ur s--- on zoom mtgings," Lukas Gage tweeted alongside a video of the encounter in question, in which the unnamed director can be heard saying, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments" and going on to describe Gage's living quarters before the actor cuts in to let him know he's not muted.

The apparently embarrassed director apologized profusely, and Gage joked that the man should "give me this job so I can get a better" place to live. The Guardian reports that many in showbiz replied to the tweet with support for Gage, best known for his role on HBO's Euphoria. Seth MacFarlane even re-did the video with Ernie from Sesame Street. Deadline notes there was some speculation as to who the director is, but no identity has been confirmed. (Read more Zoom stories.)

