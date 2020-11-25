Biden: We Must 'Steel Our Spines' This Holiday

(Newser) – In a time of plague and raw division, President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity Wednesday in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation asking Americans to "steel our spines" for a fight against the coronavirus that he predicted would continue for months, the AP reports. But even as he implored Americans to join in healing and common purpose, President Trump asserted that the election should be overturned, a futile call but one that stokes the divisions Biden is trying to overcome. With COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, Biden called on Americans to take precautions to try to stem the tide of the virus, by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. While he said the federal government has "vast powers" to combat the virus, "the federal government can't do it alone."

"Each of us has a responsibility in our own lives to do what we can to slow the virus," he said in remarks in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden said that, until there's a vaccine, wearing masks, social distancing, and limiting the size of gatherings "are our most effective tools to combat the virus." He pledged that his presidency will help increase testing, provide more protective gear, and offer clearer guidance for businesses and schools to reopen. And he said that he himself will eschew his traditional large family gathering, instead spending the holiday with just his wife, daughter, and son in law. "This is the moment when we need to steel our spines, redouble our efforts and recommit ourselves to this fight," Biden said. "We're all in this together."