Analyst Says Trump Was Right to Pardon Flynn

President Trump's decision to pardon former national security adviser Michael Flynn was widely expected—but still hugely controversial. The president announced the day before Thanksgiving that he was granting a full pardon to Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about discussing anti-Russia sanctions with the country's ambassador to the US. Flynn tried to withdraw his guilty plea in January. In March, Trump said he was considering a full pardon and, in a move that led to the Justice Department being accused of "gross abuse," the department tried to drop the case in May.



Trump "was right to grant pardon." Eli Lake at Bloomberg argues that pardoning Flynn was the right move, since documents released this year revealed that the FBI's case agent on the investigation, William Barnett, wanted to drop the case after determining that Flynn didn't collude with the Russians in the 2016 election, but FBI leadership and Robert Mueller's office pressed ahead. Lake says Flynn's guilty plea only came after he was threatened with prosecution under a rarely enforced law for unrelated lobbying work. "Every American deserves the same protections under the law—even those who work for Donald Trump," he writes.

