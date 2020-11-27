Long-Suffering Village Changes Name to 'Fugging'

(Newser) – The people of F---ing, Austria have finally had enough of people making fun of the village's name—and stealing their road signs. The village of around 100 people, who are known as F---ingers, will be renamed Fugging as of Jan. 1, 2021, the Guardian reports. The village is part of the municipality of Tarsdorf, near the German border. "I am confirming that it has in fact been decided by the local council. I will not say any more about it," Tarsdorf Mayor Andrea Holzner tells Reuters. The village, said to have been founded by a Bavarian nobleman named Focko, has had the same name, with various spellings, for at least 1,000 years. Deutsche Welle notes that no name change has been announced for the nearby hamlets of Oberf---ing and Unterf---ing. (A German brewer named a beer after the town.)