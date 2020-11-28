30-Yard Kick Makes College Football History

(Newser) – A 30-yard squib kick, making history? Yep, it happened Saturday when Sarah Fuller kicked for the Vanderbilt Commodores and became the first female player in a Power 5 football game—college ball's top echelon, ESPN reports. "Honestly, it's just so exciting," she said of her perfect kick in a 41-0 loss to Missouri. "The fact that I can represent all the girls out there that have wanted to do this or thought about playing football or any sport really, and it encourages them to be able to step out and do something big like this, it's awesome." The Washington Post reports that Fuller wasn't even on the team a week ago: After playing in Vanderbilt's SEC soccer championship victory last weekend, and making three saves as goalkeeper, she got an unusual request.

story continues below