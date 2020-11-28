30-Yard Kick Makes College Football History

(Newser)
–
A 30-yard squib kick, making history? Yep, it happened Saturday when Sarah Fuller kicked for the Vanderbilt Commodores and became the first female player in a Power 5 football game—college ball's top echelon, ESPN reports. "Honestly, it's just so exciting," she said of her perfect kick in a 41-0 loss to Missouri. "The fact that I can represent all the girls out there that have wanted to do this or thought about playing football or any sport really, and it encourages them to be able to step out and do something big like this, it's awesome." The Washington Post reports that Fuller wasn't even on the team a week ago: After playing in Vanderbilt's SEC soccer championship victory last weekend, and making three saves as goalkeeper, she got an unusual request.
"Have you ever kicked a football before?" a Vanderbilt soccer asked, per the Commodores' website
. Fuller said yes, and was kicking balls on the football practice field an hour later. "I made the first one and I kept making them," Fuller said. Vanderbilt was low on specialists due to coronavirus testing, but did well enough to travel as the team's only kicker. Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason called her "a champ" and "a trooper," saying "there was something bigger at work here. I've always believed that women are capable of doing fantastic things. I know we think of football as being a man's sport, and it is for the most part—99.9% of it is dominated by males, if not close to 100. But today she broke some history, she made some history."
