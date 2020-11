Race Car Bursts Into Flames

(Newser) – Formula One driver Romain Grosjean appeared to escape with minor burns after his car crashed and burst into flames moments after the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday the AP reports. The 34-year-old French driver slid off the track on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. Governing body FIA said Grosjean is stable and was taken by helicopter to a military hospital. "Romain is doing okay, I don't want to make a medical comment but he had light burns on his hands and ankles," Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said.

"Obviously he's shaken," Steiner added, saying that "I want to thank the rescue crews who are very quick. The marshals and FIA people they did a great job, it was scary." Grosjean was stuck inside the flaming wreck for nearly 10 seconds before somehow finding a way out. Race footage showed safety officials reaching the car immediately but with Grosjean still trapped inside. He managed to find a way out and jumped through the flames and gripped the extremely hot metal barrier as he jumped over back onto the track, shaking his hands in agony before being helped by the stewards. Moments later, Grosjean was shown on television chatting with the race doctor in the medical car. Grosjean was then helped out of the car and into an ambulance.

