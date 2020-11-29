 
Trump: 'It's Hard to Get Into the Supreme Court'

The president addresses whether he can take his election case to the high court
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 29, 2020 1:25 PM CST

(Newser) – President Trump struck a somber note Sunday about his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, CNBC reports. "Well, the problem is, it's hard to get into the Supreme Court," he said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. "I've got the best Supreme Court advocates, lawyers, that want to argue the case, if it gets there. They said, 'It's very hard to get a case up there.' Can you imagine, Donald Trump, president of the United States, files a case, and I probably can't get a case." Just the day before, he tweeted that Fox's daytime programming "is virtually unwatchable" and people should watch "almost anything else." For more around the Sunday dial:

  • Anthony Fauci: "Perhaps even two or three weeks down the line … we may see a surge upon a surge" of the coronavirus pandemic, he said on This Week, per Time. He added that he doesn't expect a relaxation of virus restrictions before Christmas.

