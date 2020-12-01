(Newser) – President Trump's insistence that the election was rigged appears to be having an unintended effect in Georgia: Republicans are voicing concerns that his angry supporters won't turn out to vote in next month's two runoff races for the Senate because they see it as futile. Coverage:

The issue: The conundrum can be summed up in this quote to the New York Times from Eric Johnson, a campaign adviser to GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is in one of the runoffs. "You can't say the system is rigged but elect these two senators," he says. "At some point he either drops it or he says I want everybody to vote and get their friends to vote so that the margins are so large that they can't steal it."