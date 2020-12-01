We Know How That Utah Monolith Disappeared

(Newser)
–
So where will a monolith turn up next? First, one popped up in the Utah desert, only to vanish. Then another turned up in Romania, but now it's gone, too. While nobody seems to know exactly what's going on, the New York Times has at least shed light on one part of the weirdness—how the Utah monolith disappeared. (Spoiler alert: Humans, not aliens, took it down in the night.) Coverage:
- The dismantling: Photographer Ross Bernards says he was at the Utah site Friday night taking pictures when four men appeared with a wheelbarrow, then pushed over and quickly dismantled the monolith, reports the Times. (The story includes grainy cellphone images of the dismantling.) Were they the same people who put it up? Not clear. Bernards says he and his companions didn't try to stop the men. "As they walked off with the pieces, one of them said, 'Leave no trace,'" Bernards says.
- On Instagram: You can read Bernards' own account of this on Instagram. He writes that the men were right to remove the object because it was beginning to attract lots of visitors who weren't respecting the delicate environment. "This is why you don't leave trash in the desert," he quotes one of the men as saying.