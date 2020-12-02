Anti-LGBTQ+ Official Resigns After Allegedly Attending 'Orgy'

(Newser) – A Hungarian lawmaker is out of a job after he was caught climbing down a drainpipe to escape a sex party in Belgium that was being broken up by police. József Szàjer, a senior member of European Parliament, resigned after acknowledging he had been present at the private party, CNN reports. Concerned neighbors called police to a Brussels apartment last Friday and found about 20 people there, including diplomats, in violation of the country's coronavirus lockdown rules. Amid the investigation, a passer-by told police he had spotted a man fleeing down a drainpipe. NBC News calls the gathering, which took place above a gay bar, a gay "orgy," and says the 20 men found there were naked.

"The man's hands were bloody. It is possible that he may have been injured while fleeing," a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office says of the escapee. "Narcotics were found in his backpack. The man was unable to produce any identity documents. He was escorted to his place of residence, where he identified himself on the basis of a diplomatic passport as S.J. (1961)." Szàjer, who is married, is under investigation for drug possession, but he insists the narcotics police found were not his. Multiple news outlets are pointing out that the 59-year-old is a top-ranking official in Hungary's ultraconservative, anti-LGBTQ+ government, the Fidesz party. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

