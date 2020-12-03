Trump Delivers 46-Minute Rant About Election

(Newser) – President Trump, saying it "may be the most important speech" he's ever made, posted a 46-minute diatribe against the election on Facebook Wednesday, repeating his claims that the election was "rigged" and that "tremendous and horrible fraud" had taken place. A White House official tells the New York Times that the video was recorded last week, before Attorney General William Barr said investigators hadn't found anything to back up claims of widespread fraud. Facebook flagged the post with a notice stating that voting by mail and in person "have a long history of trustworthiness" in the US, along with a link to facts about the election. Twitter, where Trump posted a 2-minute version of the video, added the notice, "This claim about election fraud is disputed," as it has done with dozens of recent Trump tweets.

In the video, Trump said he had won the election "without question" and repeated numerous claims about mail-in ballots and voting machines that have been disproven or that his lawyers have failed to substantiate in court, the Wall Street Journal reports. He alleged that the electoral system is "under coordinated assault and siege." He argued that results in battleground states should be "overturned immediately" and urged the Supreme Court to "do what's right for our country," per the AP. Trump claimed that "many very smart people" had told him the "single greatest achievement" of his presidency would be "voter integrity for our nation." He said is is ready to "accept any accurate election result, and I hope Joe Biden is as well," though analysts suspect Trump will never formally concede that he lost the election to Biden. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

