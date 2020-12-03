(Newser) – A Taiwanese gamer got the deal of the year on a fairly new Sony PlayStation 5, and he can thank a couple's marital discord for it. Taiwan News reports that the gamer, who lists himself as Jin Wu, purchased a PS5 for resale on Nov. 20, though when he called the reseller's phone number to arrange for pickup, he was surprised that a woman answered. "Doesn't sound like the type that can play" video games, Wu noted in a Facebook post, also wondering why she was selling the in-demand console for such a low price. Adding to his surprise was that, when he went to retrieve the PS5, he was greeted by a "middle-aged man" who looked like he did play. That's when "things got really sad, really fast," per GiveMeSport.com.

When Wu asked the man why he was dumping this hot commodity, the man suddenly showed "bitterness in his eyes" and confessed that his wife was making him get rid of it. "It turns out that women can tell the difference between a PS5 and an air filter," he told Wu, seemingly admitting that he'd tried to tell the missus that the new contraption in their home was an air purifier, not a gaming console, and that she'd finally figured out his scheme. The India Times notes that the PS5's sleek design has indeed caught the world's attention and caused some fans to compare it "to many new-age things." GiveMeSport.com is skeptical this incident really happened, but it notes that if it did, "it's absolutely hilarious." (Read more PlayStation stories.)

