Veteran Fox Host Tests Positive

It's a good thing Fox News host Juan Williams appeared to be keeping his distance from his fellow The Five co-hosts during a live in-studio broadcast on Wednesday. The New York Times reports that the liberal host tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon. He did not appear on Thursday's 5pm episode of The Five, which saw the hosts working from home. In a statement, Fox said this would be the case "for the foreseeable future." It also touted "strict company-wide protocols adhering to all CDC and state guidelines," per Deadline.

"I'm not great but I'm not dying or anything," the 66-year-old Williams told the Daily Beast late Thursday, adding he was quarantining in a Washington, DC, hotel. "I'm worried about myself and my family. My wife doesn't want me to come back to the house right now," he said. "On lots of levels it's concerning." Williams had left for vacation on Nov. 18, only returning to Fox's New York headquarters on Monday. Also on set were co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, and Jesse Watters, who sat about 7 feet apart from each other, per the Times. Guest panelists Sandra Smith, Dagen McDowell, and Katie Pavlich also appeared. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

