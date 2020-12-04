Conway: Biden 'Looks Like' the Winner

(Newser) – A longtime member of President Trump's inner circle said Friday that she expects the Electoral College to award Joe Biden a majority of its votes and a peaceful transition to the new president to follow. "We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do," Kellyanne Conway said. The former White House counselor cited the importance of a smooth handover, the Hill reports. "We want the engines of government to keep going," she said. Conway made the comments in an interview with the 19th. She left the White House staff in August.

Trump is within his rights to "exhaust all of his legal avenues" in contesting the election results, said Conway, who managed his 2016 campaign. Still, unlike the president and many other Republicans, she appeared to accept the count. "If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail," she said. "I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official." (It would be good for the country if Trump attended the inauguration, Biden says.)

