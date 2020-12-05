Trump Calls Georgia's Gov. —and It Spills Onto Twitter

(Newser) – President Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning with a small request—to have Joe Biden's victory in the state overturned, an insider tells the Washington Post. Trump apparently urged Kemp to assemble the state legislature for a special session to rescind the results and have electors appointed to support the president. Trump also asked him to order an audit of absentee ballot signatures, which Kemp has said he's not empowered to do. So Kemp declined, and their disagreement spilled onto Twitter: "I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor @BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification," Trump tweeted. "Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two 'Republicans' saying no?"

story continues below

"As I told the President this morning, I've publicly called for a signature audit three times," Kemp responded—to which Trump wrote, "But you never got the signature verification! ... At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature." Trump and his supporters have claimed without evidence that Georgia approved ballots in which the envelope signatures didn't match those on file. But matching them now would be "impossible" because the envelopes and ballots were separated when processed, per the Post. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that Kemp won't be attending Trump's Saturday night rally in Georgia for the state's two GOP senators. Kemp says he's grieving the death of a staffer he considered to be a family member. (See why Georgia Republicans are worried about Trump's message.)

