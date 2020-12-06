Bezos' Blue Origin Wants a Woman on the Moon

(Newser) – If NASA can put 12 men on the moon, Jeff Bezos' space company thinks it can put a woman on our lunar neighbor, reports the Guardian. With NASA getting ready to pick between three companies vying to supply it with a lunar lander, Blue Origin posted an Instagram video of a BE-7 engine test, declaring that "This is the engine that will take the first woman to the surface of the moon." That's a stated goal of NASA, which has said that it'll make the selection from its current astronaut corps. NASA is set to choose between Bezos' Blue Origin, Elon Musk's SpaceX, and Dynetics by March 2021. The goal is to put a privately built lander on the moon by 2024. (Read more Blue Origin stories.)