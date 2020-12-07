Report: Biden's Arrival in DC May Be Unusual

(Newser) – Sources tell Axios that Joe Biden may not be arriving in Washington, DC, for the inauguration in the typical way. The president-elect is considering a method more appropriate for him—coming to town on the same Amtrak train the Delaware native used to during his days as a senator. Not only would this be quite "on brand" for "Amtrak Joe," Axios says, it would also mirror Barack Obama's arrival in DC for his inauguration on a vintage railcar. More typical are the Air Force planes on which President Trump and George W. Bush flew into town. The Railway Gazette notes Amtrak was one of the first organizations to congratulate Biden on his win last month.

story continues below

Biden is also reportedly planning to skip the typical inaugural parades and balls, given the coronavirus pandemic. But sources tell Axios that Trump is planning basically the complete opposite for that particular January day—they say he is considering taking Air Force One to Florida, where he'd hold a big rally to compete with Biden's inauguration. NBC News' sources agree that Trump is currently not expected to attend Biden's inauguration, and they say he might go so far as to announce a 2024 run for president on that day. (Read more Joe Biden stories.)

