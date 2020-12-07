Michigan Lawmaker Threatened With Lynching Over Election

(Newser) – A Black lawmaker in Michigan is publicizing frightening voicemails she's received as President Trump's team fights for her state to award him its electoral votes, despite the fact that Joe Biden won the state. Cynthia Johnson, a Democrat representing Detroit in the state legislature, is the minority vice chair of the House Oversight Committee, the Detroit Free Press reports. She was present at the hours-long hearing last week in which Rudy Giuliani continued to insist, against all evidence, that the election was stolen thanks to widespread fraud. Johnson asked few questions, but one of them, a request for a witness to spell her name, was seen by some Trump supporters as an attempt to "dox" said witness. In the wake of the meeting, Johnson has received a slew of death threats and racist voicemails, ClickOn Detroit reports.

Among those were multiple threats of lynching, the Detroit News reports. One caller told Johnson, who accused Giuliani and his witnesses of lying at the hearing and at times yelled after her mic was cut off, that she should be "swinging from a … rope," while another said, "Your time is coming ...from the (expletive) gallows you'll be hanging." Michigan representatives on both sides of the aisle are being threatened over the election issue. Johnson was portrayed in a Saturday Night Live sketch about the already infamous hearing, after which Michigan Assistant Minority Floor Leader Laurie Pohutsky tweeted, "The SNL skit was amusing, I guess, but last night my caucus was trying to figure out how to keep those on that committee safe from the deluge of death threats they’re receiving. I’m sorry to be a bummer and I’m glad people enjoyed the skit, but the reality of it is heinous." (Read more Michigan stories.)

