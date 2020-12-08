Rashida Jones Is MSNBC's New President

(Newser) – After guiding MSNBC through the Obama and Trump administrations, Phil Griffin won't be there for the Biden years. The cable news network says the 64-year-old, who started out at NBC News 35 years ago and has been with MSNBC since it launched in 1996, will be stepping down Feb. 1 after 12 years as its president, Deadline reports. He will be replaced by Rashida Jones, chief of breaking news and major events at the network. Jones, who led MSNBC's election coverage, will be the first Black chief of a major network, the AP reports. Griffin said in an email to staffers that he told execs after the election the "time felt right to hang up my cleats."

"After the presidential election, Phil and I spoke about his desire to depart at a time of his choosing and when he felt confident about the strength of the network he love," Cesar Conde, who took over as chairman of the NBC Universal News Group in May, said in a memo to staffers, per NBC. "Phil has built something remarkable,” Conde said. "He leaves the network in the best shape it has ever been. Six straight record years. Each one better than the last." Jones, he wrote, has an " outstanding track-record and she leads with a laser-like focus and grace under pressure." (Read more MSNBC stories.)

