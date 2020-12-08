(Newser) – Things got a little heated on Lou Dobbs' Fox show Monday night, but the target of his wrath is the surprise. Dobbs, a staunch supporter of President Trump, lit into top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, reports the Hill. Dobbs was questioning Miller on why Republicans and White House officials weren't doing more to support Trump in his challenge of the election results. When Miller started talking about what state legislatures needed to do, Dobbs cut him off. "No, no, Stephen. ... I'm not going to let you do this," Dobbs said. "You and I, we're reasonably smart and decent fellows. Why don't you answer me? That's all I'm asking here, Stephen." (Watch the exchange here.)

story continues below

Specifically, Dobbs brought up Sen. Ted Cruz's offer to argue on Trump's behalf in front of the Supreme Court. "Why don't you guys jump and salute Ted Cruz and say, 'Yes, we want you on the team' now?" Dobbs asked. "My God, this is not a time for internecine nonsense on the part of the Republican Party, which is watching its blood drain into the streets because they're gutless." Miller deflected again, only to be pressed again by Dobbs to answer the question of why the White House isn't embracing Cruz's offer. Miller responded that he wasn't in "a position to make that decision, but I'll get you that answer," per Mediaite. (Read more Lou Dobbs stories.)

