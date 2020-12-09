Singing Port-a-Potties Clinch a World Record

(Newser) – The Jingle Johns are back, and in a big way. This year, the singing port-a-potties brought to you by Indiana’s Service Sanitation have apparently set a World Record while saying "Hallelujah" to the end of 2020. "Fusing together the elements of lights, music, and #portapotties, the #JingleJohns have officially set a World Record for the most animated faces on a single holiday light display," the Gary-based company said in a Tuesday tweet. In an accompanying video, 32 port-a-potties appear to sing "Hallelujah" amid an impressive light display, played out in front of the Chicago skyline, with the occasional Christmas movie quote thrown in.

The unique Christmas choir has been an ongoing tradition since 2013, when Service Sanitation's marketing manager Stevie "Dee" Dykstra opted to create a video for customers instead of a Christmas card. Since then, port-a-potties have rapped to Snoop Dogg, cheered on the Chicago Cubs, and competed in a lip sync battle. “It’s all about continuous innovation and achieving a new 'wow factor' each year," Dykstra tells Madison.com, which reports four port-a-potties—dubbed Porta Paul, Carl Can, Buddy Blue and Linda Loo—also tour the Midwest. The New York Post has more, along with several puns, from "halle-loo-yah" to "Merry Pissmas." (Read more Christmas stories.)

