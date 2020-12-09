What We Googled in 2020: 'Why Were Chainsaws Invented?'

(Newser)
–
Remember the Australia wildfires? What about Hurricane Laura? The blast in Beirut? No? That might be because it was a jam-packed year, as Google's Year in Search report shows. Per the Verge, Google combed through US search results to find terms that experienced spikes in traffic over a prolonged period compared to 2019, then sorted the top trending searches into categories, among them, overall searches, news, how to make, movies, lyrics, and loss. A sampling of the results:
Overall:
- Election results
- Coronavirus
- Kobe Bryant
- Coronavirus update
- Coronavirus symptoms
- Zoom
- Who is winning the election
- Naya Rivera
- Chadwick Boseman
- PlayStation 5