What We Googled in 2020: 'Why Were Chainsaws Invented?'

Sneakers and a Los Angeles Lakers uniform with the numbers worn by NBA star Kobe Bryant are left at a memorial for Bryant while fans gather to pay their respects near Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Sneakers and a Los Angeles Lakers uniform with the numbers worn by NBA star Kobe Bryant are left at a memorial for Bryant while fans gather to pay their respects near Staples Center in Los Angeles on... (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)