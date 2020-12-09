 
What We Googled in 2020: 'Why Were Chainsaws Invented?'

Stimulus checks, murder hornet among top trending searches in US
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2020 12:23 PM CST

(Newser) – Remember the Australia wildfires? What about Hurricane Laura? The blast in Beirut? No? That might be because it was a jam-packed year, as Google's Year in Search report shows. Per the Verge, Google combed through US search results to find terms that experienced spikes in traffic over a prolonged period compared to 2019, then sorted the top trending searches into categories, among them, overall searches, news, how to make, movies, lyrics, and loss. A sampling of the results:

Overall:

  1. Election results
  2. Coronavirus
  3. Kobe Bryant
  4. Coronavirus update
  5. Coronavirus symptoms
  6. Zoom
  7. Who is winning the election
  8. Naya Rivera
  9. Chadwick Boseman
  10. PlayStation 5

