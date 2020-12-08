Another Positive Test Worries White House Staff

(Newser) – Jenna Ellis, a lawyer on President Trump's election team, is not the most popular person in the White House right now. She's told associates that she's tested positive for the coronavirus, Axios reports. CNN also reports that she tested positive. It's not clear when she got the results, but Ellis attended a party in the East Wing on Friday. Her partner on the Trump case, Rudy Giuliani, is in the hospital with the illness. Ellis was not seen wearing a mask at the indoor party, and staff members are worried that the event will turn out to be another White House superspreader event. Giuliani and Ellis have been all over the country lately trying to overturn the results of the election, per Business Insider, often attending crowded meetings. (Arizona's legislature closed up shop after some members met with Giuliani.)

Another reason Ellis is unwelcome among some aides is the election fraud case, in which Trump's lawyers have been unable to prove any of their accusations, writes Jonathan Swan of Axios. "She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense," a senior official says. When interviewed Monday on Fox Business about the Trump election fight, Ellis said, "Ultimately at the end of the day, as long as I know that I'm pursuing truth and I'm doing the right thing for God and my country, that's all that matters," per Newsweek. "So that's what gives me my optimism and my hope." (The Simpsons answered Ellis' critique of Kamala Harris' voice.)

