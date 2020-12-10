(Newser) – One of Google's most prominent Black female employees is no longer with Google, and a firestorm has erupted over her departure. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has issued an apology of sorts, insinuating Dr. Timnit Gebru, the former co-leader of Google's AI team, resigned. But Gebru is pushing back, saying she was fired after the company demanded she retract a research paper and she sent out an email blasting that demand. The New York Times notes the controversy swirling around Gebru is a sticky one, centered on "two thorny subjects" for Google: the risks of artificial intelligence and the lack of diversity in Google's workforce. More on what has gone down:

The backstory: Gebru had co-written a paper with four other Google researchers and a computational linguistics professor that highlighted flaws with a new type of language technology that could end up generating "biased and hateful language," per the Times. That technology includes a system that just so happens to underlie Google's search engine. Gebru was asked to retract the paper from an academic conference it had been submitted to or remove her name and those of the other Google employees.