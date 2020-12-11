Office Star's Side Hustle Is a 7-Figure Bonanza

(Newser) – Brian Baumgartner will have made an impressive $1 million in 2020, and that's apart from any royalties from his turn on The Office. Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the hit NBC sitcom, is among many celebrities to take advantage of Cameo, an app and website where users pay famous people for personalized videos. You can get a greeting from Snoop Dogg for $1,000 or a "tastefully flirtatious" recording from Stormy Daniels for a little less than $200. But when it comes to raking in dough, Baumgartner, who charges $195 per request, is best of the bunch. "He'll do over $1 million this year in bookings," Cameo co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis announced on a recent episode of the New York Times "Sway" podcast, per People.

"It's his persona," Galanis told host Kara Swisher. "He's reliable. He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny. And in general, comedians tend to do best." Plus, "he really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos," Galanis said. And "quality of the cameo is something that is really important to people." Baumgartner has more than 1,800 reviews on the site and a five-star rating. "This was so unbelievably awesome. I wish I could give it more than 5 stars," reads a review posted Tuesday. "You took the time and made this video just perfect." In addition to recording Cameo videos, selling beans, and lending his voice to Netflix's Trash Truck, Baumgartner hosted Spotify's "An Oral History of The Office" podcast. (Another star of The Office wants a spinoff.)

