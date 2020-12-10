(Newser) – For the fifth straight year, Donald Trump is on the short list for Time's Person of the Year. The president is one of four finalists revealed Wednesday on the Today show. The person "who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse" in the eye's of Time's editors will be revealed Thursday during a TV special set to air at 10pm ET on NBC—the first since Time began naming its Person of the Year in 1927. Earlier Thursday, Time revealed its Athlete of the Year (LeBron James) and Entertainer of the Year (BTS); still to be announced as of 11:30am ET were Businessperson of the Year and Guardian of the Year. For the main distinction, the finalists are: