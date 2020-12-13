Basketball Star Collapses Face-First

(Newser) – Alley-oop, celebrate ... and collapse. Florida Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson fell face-first on the court Saturday after his team had broken a huddle, TMZ reports. His teammates shouted for help and Johnson was taken away on a stretcher to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he's in critical but stable condition. So what happened? Johnson did test positive this summer for COVID-19, and ESPN notes that the coronavirus can trigger a viral heart-muscle infection called myocarditis, which is "common for athletes." The fact that Johnson had just celebrated after dunking the ball against the Florida Seminoles might play a role—but no details have emerged yet. "Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family," Gators coach Mike White tweeted Saturday. "We all love him." (Read more basketball stories.)