Trump: I'm Vetoing That Bill

(Newser) – President Trump on Sunday tweeted that he intends to veto a wide-ranging defense policy bill, raising new but unspecified concerns about China as a reason to reject a traditionally bipartisan measure with a nearly 60-year track record of being signed into law, the AP reports. "The biggest winner of our new defense bill is China! I will veto!" Trump said. The White House did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Trump's specific concerns about China. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said the bill would help deter Chinese aggression. Other GOP backers of the measure, including Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Senate leader, have tweeted that the bill would deter threats from countries such as China.

story continues below

The threat was Trump's first since the defense bill cleared the Senate on Friday, following earlier passage by the House. Both chambers approved the measure by margins large enough to override a veto, which would be a first for Trump and would come not long before he leaves office Jan. 20. A two-thirds vote is needed in each chamber for the bill to become law without Trump's signature. Trump, however, has a history of failing to follow through on action he has threatened. Congress has approved the bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, for nearly 60 years in a row. The current version affirms 3% pay raises for US troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction. The measure also guides Pentagon policy.