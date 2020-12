(Newser) – The Cleveland Indians are poised to drop "Indians" from their name, though the timetable is uncertain. Now the inevitable guessing game has begun on what the new name will be. Both USA Today and CBS Sports suggest the Cleveland Spiders is a frontrunner. This was actually the name of one of the city's baseball teams at the end of the 19th century, and it gets the vote at Vulture. It "could strike fear into the hearts of any opposing team, and look cool as hell on a T-shirt," writes Halle Kiefer. Read on for other options from the above sources: