French President Tests Positive

(Newser) – France has now joined the US, the UK, and Brazil, among others, in the club of countries whose leaders have tested positive for COVID-19. Emmanuel Macron's office said Thursday that the 42-year-old president has tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate for seven days, the BBC reports. Macron's office says he was tested after showing symptoms, but he "is still in charge" and will "continue to work and carry out his activities remotely." Prime Minister Jean Cantex, who was at Macron's weekly Cabinet meeting Wednesday, is also self-isolating.

Macron has been in recent contact with several other European leaders, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose office says he will now be in quarantine until Christmas, the Guardian reports. Macron also met Antonio Costa, Portugal's prime minister, on Wednesday. At the end of last week, Macron attended a European Union summit and met leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, per the AP. Despite high infection rates, France recently eased COVID restrictions brought in during the second wave, but a nationwide 8pm curfew remains in place and restaurants are still closed, reports France24. (Read more Emmanuel Macron stories.)

