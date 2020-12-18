Mike Pence Gets His COVID Shot on TV

(Newser) – One of the most high-profile vaccinations yet took place Friday morning at the White House. VP Mike Pence rolled up his sleeve and received a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine on live television, reports NBC News. His wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also got shots as part of a push to encourage Americans to embrace the vaccine. President Trump, who has recovered from COVID, also plans to receive a shot, though there's no word on when. President-elect Joe Biden may receive his—also in public—next week, per NPR.

"I didn't feel a thing. Well done," said Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force. He said he and his wife wanted "to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners." Later Friday, the FDA is expected to announce approval of the second vaccine for emergency use, this one from Moderna. In a tweet Friday morning, Trump appeared to get out in front of the official announcement. “Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved," he wrote, per Reuters. "Distribution to start immediately." (The first Moderna shots are on track to take place Monday.)

