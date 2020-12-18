Man Comes Home 'Bleeding to Death' After Shark Attack

(Newser)
–
A Florida shark attack victim was apparently "bleeding to death" after walking out of the water and back to his house on Tuesday. A woman at the home called 911 to report that a man had been bitten on his arm and hand while swimming off Siesta Key. She described the 39-year-old as alert but "bleeding to death." A medic arrived within 10 minutes, followed by an ambulance, which took the man to a hospital. The hospital confirmed it was treating a shark bite but wouldn't comment on the man's condition, per the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
Such attacks are incredibly rare. There have been just seven unprovoked shark attacks in Sarasota County since records began in 1882, and even fewer in neighboring counties, according to a file kept by the Florida Museum, per the Tampa Bay Times. The majority of attacks have been recorded in the side-by-side counties of Volusia (312) and Brevard (150) on the east coast. It's unclear what species of shark is suspected in Tuesday's attack, though the Herald-Tribune reports bull sharks can be found along the Gulf Coast. (Read more shark attack stories.)