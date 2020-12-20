CDC Panel Identifies Next COVID Vaccine Recipients

(Newser) – An expert committee put people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers, and grocery store workers next in line for COVID-19 shots as a second vaccine began rolling out Sunday to hospitals, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, the AP reports. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel made its decision as the nation seeks to ramp up a vaccination program that only began in the last week and so far has given initial shots to about 556,000 Americans. Initial shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the US left a distribution center Sunday, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The trucks left the Olive Branch, Miss., factory, near Memphis, Tenn., with the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their emergency rollout. In Louisville, Ky., UPS driver Todd Elble said his vaccine shipment was the "most important load that I've hauled" in a 37-year career. Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser to the federal government's vaccine distribution effort, said on CNN's State of the Union that nearly 8 million doses will be distributed Monday, about 5.9 million of the Moderna vaccine and 2 million of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc.