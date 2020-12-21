You Might Get Your COVID Relief Check Next Week

(Newser) – The next round of COVID relief checks promised to Americans won't arrive in time for Christmas, but they won't be too far behind, either. Treasury chief Stephen Mnuchin told CNBC Monday that he expects a quick turnaround. "The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy," he says. "Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week." Most Americans are expected to get $600, and a family of four would get $2,400. The amount decreases for those who made $75,000 starting in 2019.

The $900 billion legislation, which also includes relief for small businesses, renters, and the unemployed, isn't quite done, notes the Hill. Lawmakers reached agreement on Sunday, but Congress still needs to vote on the deal and President Trump needs to sign it. USA Today expects both the House and Senate to debate and vote on the package Monday. Meanwhile, the Dow was down nearly 200 points in morning trading as new travel restrictions went into place around the world because of a new COVID variant, reports the Wall Street Journal. (Read more stimulus checks stories.)

