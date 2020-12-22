Trump to GOP Senators: 'Sadly, Mitch Forgot'

(Newser) – President Trump sent a warning of sorts to Republican senators Monday night about crossing him when it comes to his challenge of the election, reports Axios. An email to the lawmakers criticizes Mitch McConnell, who publicly acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect last week. "Sadly, Mitch forgot,” reads the line atop a graphic. “He was the first one off the ship.” Below that, the graphic provides a snapshot of McConnell's recent re-election race against Amy McGrath and asserts that McConnell was able to pull away only after Trump tweeted an endorsement and made a robocall on McConnell's behalf. It's not clear whether all GOP senators received the email, with Business Insider saying it went to "select members of Congress."

Jonathan Swann of Axios calls it an "extraordinary broadside" and suggests the message is pretty clear: Break with Trump on the election results, and the president will make trouble for senators down the road in their future re-election campaigns—whether he's still in office or not. Meanwhile, Trump lost the support of another high-profile ally. Televangelist Pat Robertson on Monday called the president's behavior "very erratic" and said he should not only concede to Biden but forgo a run in 2024, reports the Washington Post. “I think it would be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on,'" said Robertson on his 700 Club show. (Read more President Trump stories.)

