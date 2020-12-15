Mitch McConnell Calls It

(Newser) – Some holdouts remain—including President Trump—but top Republicans who have previously refused to recognize Joe Biden as president-elect are changing their tune. The most notable example came Tuesday morning when Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to say, "The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden," per the Washington Post. The acknowledgement from the Senate majority leader came a day after the Electoral College did indeed pronounce Biden the official winner. The Wall Street Journal takes note of some others who've called the race, including Sens. John Thune, Rob Portman, Roy Blunt, and Joni Ernst.

story continues below

"I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election," said Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. But "it's time for everybody to move on." Staunch Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, when asked whether Biden was president-elect, said, "Yeah," though he seemed to leave the door cracked to a Trump challenge while describing a "very, very narrow path." As for Trump himself, he tweeted Tuesday morning that "this Fake Election can no longer stand." The Hill has details on a long-shot bid expected to be launched by Rep. Mo Brooks when Congress meets to formally certify the results on Jan. 6. (Vladimir Putin acknowledged Biden's victory earlier Tuesday.)

