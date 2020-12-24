(Newser) – Officer Adam Coy didn't have his body camera on when he fatally shot Andre Maurice Hill on Tuesday, but he turned it on nine seconds later—and the camera's look-back technology captured the preceding 60 seconds. Police in Columbus, Ohio, released the footage on Wednesday, and it shows that Coy shot the unarmed 47-year-old less than 10 seconds after encountering him. Coy, who's been with the department for 19 years, responded to the nonemergency call around 1:30am; a neighbor said a man was repeatedly turning a car's engine on and off. NPR reports on what the footage captured: Coy and a female officer approached an open garage and directed their flashlights toward Hill, who was inside. Hill turned to face the officers; his phone was in his left hand and his right hand was in his pocket. He took four steps toward Coy, reports the Dispatch. Coy then shot him.

story continues below

There's no audio of the initial minute. When the audio does kick in, Coy can be heard yelling to Hill, "Put your f---ing hands out to the side. Hands out to the side now. Roll to your stomach now." Mayor Andrew Ginther has expressed his outrage at the incident, and he elaborated on Wednesday. "I am also very disturbed about what I don't see next in the body-worn camera footage ... none of the officers initially at the scene provide medical assistance to Mr. Hill. No compression on the wounds to stop the bleeding. No attempts at CPR. Not even a hand on the shoulder and an encouraging word that medics were en route." Per the Dispatch's timeline, Hill was shot at 1:50am, and no care is given for more than 10 minutes; Hill was pronounced dead at 2:25am. The Dispatch reports Coy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation, but that the city is beginning the termination process as requested by Ginther. (Read more police shooting stories.)

