Trump Pardons Included Elderly Moonshiner

(Newser) – President Trump's wave of pre-Christmas pardons has included high-profile allies like Roger Stone along with lesser-known names like Alfred Lee Crum, who was busted for making hooch almost 70 years ago. Crum, who received a full pardon Tuesday, was 19 in 1952 when he pleaded guilty in Oklahoma to helping his uncle distill moonshine, the Oklahoman reports. He served three years of probation and paid a fine of $250, equivalent to around $2,500 today.

Crum "maintained a clean record and a strong marriage for nearly 70 years, attended the same church for 60 years, raised four children, and regularly participated in charity fundraising events," according to a White House press release. The White House says the pardon request had the backing of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Brian Kueste, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. (Read more presidential pardon stories.)

