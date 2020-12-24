(Newser) – A few weeks ago, Google found itself in the midst of a controversy over the departure of Dr. Timnit Gebru, who says she was fired after sending out an email criticizing the company. Now, a second Black woman who used to work for Google is slamming it, and she says she's got "the receipts" to prove she was wrongly fired herself. Calling herself the "MOST successful diversity recruiter in the history" of Google, April Christina Curley took to Twitter Monday to tell her side of the story. She says the company "terminated" her in September after she'd been solely responsible for recruiting students from HBCUs. Curley writes that, despite "stellar" performance on her part, "I was repeatedly denied promotions, had my compensation cut, placed on performance improvement plans, denied leadership opportunities, yelled at, [and] intentionally excluded from meetings."

Curley also says one of her managers (female and white) told her that her strong Baltimore accent was a "disability" she should disclose at internal meetings and that "she never felt comfortably supporting my work because she was 'intimidated' by me and therefore never considered me for leadership opportunities." Curley says she has more on "the awfully racist recruitment and hiring practices I saw at Google" but will save those anecdotes for a later time. NBC News has more on other complaints this year about diversity at Google, where Black women make up 0.7% of the tech workforce. "We've seen what happens to Black women in Google who push against the status quo," one employee tells NBC. "It's usually that they're forced to leave the company." A Google rep tells Business Insider the company has a "large team of recruiters" working to bring in HBCU students, adding, "We don't agree with the way April describes her termination, but it's not appropriate for us to provide a commentary about her claims." Gebru herself has also responded to Curley's story, calling it a "heartbreaking account." (Read more Google stories.)

