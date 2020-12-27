Geraldo Rivera Has Some Harsh Words for Trump

(Newser) – Geraldo Rivera of Fox News has been respectfully urging President Trump to give up his election challenges for a few weeks now. The "respectfully" part appears to be over. In a tweet, the longtime presidential ally said Trump "has behaved like an entitled frat boy" since the election, reports USA Today. Rivera added that he has defended Trump against "leftist creeps" for the last four years, but he can't back the president's refusal to admit to defeat. He also made a point to go after attorney Sidney Powell, one of the most vocal advocates of Trump's challenges.

"Sidney Powell is a pathetic lawyer who among others is working to destroy the legacy" of Trump, wrote Rivera. About two weeks ago, Rivera used more restrained terms, saying on Fox that Trump had lost and should "stand down," per CNN. Rivera has repeated the theme several times, which apparently has soured his relations with Trump. "I don't mean to be petty or partisan. I just want you to know that as his friend—even if he may not be speaking to me right now because of my position on the election being over," he said previously on Fox, per the Hill. (Read more Geraldo Rivera stories.)

