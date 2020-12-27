Truck Mishap Ends Up Being a 'Miracle' for Soup Kitchen

(Newser) – A semi carrying 30,000 pounds of food for grocery stores in Alaska went off the road and into a ditch, and the good news is that nobody was hurt. The better news: All that food has ended up in the hands of a soup kitchen in desperate need of it in Anchorage, reports KTUU. Because of the accident, the food was deemed not suitable for commercial sale. But the towing company that responded decided that all that meat and produce shouldn't go to waste, either, per the Anchorage Daily News.

Employees of Vulcan Towing got the food onto a trailer as soon as possible, and a chain gang of local companies teamed up to transport it to the freezers of a local convention center. The soup kitchen—Bean's Cafe and the Children's Lunchbox—will now make sure it goes to the needy, and it will help more than ever this year, says CEO Lisa Sauder. “I can’t tell you how many calls we’ve got and how many parents we’ve talked to that have never been in a position of not knowing how they’re going to feed their children,” she says. The unexpected windfall "really is kind of a little Christmas miracle." (Read more uplifting news stories.)

