Nick Cannon Gives Newborn a Name for the Ages

(Newser) – If you want to give your newborn daughter a name that calls to mind a powerful queen, a Google search would probably do the trick. Or, you can just name her Powerful Queen and avoid any ambiguity. That's the route taken by Nick Cannon and his partner, Brittany Bell. "The best gift ever," wrote Cannon over the weekend on Instagram, per CNN. "A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas." Cannon, who is Mariah Carey's ex and host of the Masked Singer on Fox, also has a son with Bell named Golden "Sagon" Cannon. Cannon's 9-year-old twins with Carey are named Monroe and Moroccan, notes Yahoo Entertainment.