 
X

Does Bomber's Song Choice Hold Clues in Nashville?

'Downtown' lyrics speak of loneliness
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 28, 2020 9:50 AM CST

(Newser) – Authorities seem pretty sure that the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville was the work of a lone 63-year-old bomber who deliberately blew himself up in the process. But why did Anthony Quinn Warner do what he did? That part remains the subject of much speculation. Some are reading into an odd choice made by Warner before the blast—he not only broadcast an automated warning telling people to evacuate, he also played the 1964 song "Downtown" by Petula Clark for everyone in the vicinity to hear. Details on that and more:

  • Lyrics: The song begins, “When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go downtown," notes NewsChannel 5 in Nashville. "When you've got worries, all the noise and the hurry seems to help, I know, downtown." The station describes the song as "haunting," and the Tennessean uses the word "wistful."

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X