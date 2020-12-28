US / Nashville bombing Does Bomber's Song Choice Hold Clues in Nashville? 'Downtown' lyrics speak of loneliness By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Dec 28, 2020 9:50 AM CST Copied This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. (Courtesy of FBI via AP)This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. (Courtesy of FBI via AP) (Newser) – Authorities seem pretty sure that the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville was the work of a lone 63-year-old bomber who deliberately blew himself up in the process. But why did Anthony Quinn Warner do what he did? That part remains the subject of much speculation. Some are reading into an odd choice made by Warner before the blast—he not only broadcast an automated warning telling people to evacuate, he also played the 1964 song "Downtown" by Petula Clark for everyone in the vicinity to hear. Details on that and more: Lyrics: The song begins, “When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go downtown," notes NewsChannel 5 in Nashville. "When you've got worries, all the noise and the hurry seems to help, I know, downtown." The station describes the song as "haunting," and the Tennessean uses the word "wistful." Read the next page