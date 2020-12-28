EU Nations Unanimously Approve Post-Brexit Deal

(Newser) – First came the Brexit trade deal. Now comes the red tape and the institutional nitty gritty. Four days after sealing a free trade agreement with the European Union, the British government warned businesses Monday to get ready for disruptions and "bumpy moments" when the new rules take effect on Thursday night. Firms are scrambling to digest the details and implications of the 1,240-page deal sealed by the EU and the UK on Christmas Eve, just a week before the year-end deadline. Ambassadors from the 27 EU nations, meanwhile, gave their unanimous approval to the deal on Monday, the AP reports. "Green light," said German EU spokesman Sebastian Fischer, whose country currently holds the EU presidency.

The approval had been expected, since all EU leaders have warmly welcomed the deal, which is designed to put post-Brexit relations between the bloc and former member Britain on reliable footing. The agreement has not, however, eliminated the mistrust that festered between Britain and its neighbors during months of fractious negotiations. The French presidency said in a statement that France would remain "from the very first day very vigilant" about the implementation of the deal, especially to protect French companies and fisheries "in case the UK disregards its commitments." The agreement needs approval from Britain's Parliament, which is scheduled to vote on it Wednesday, and from the EU’s legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.