The New Cabinet Arrived by Plane. Then an Explosion

At least 16 people are said to be dead after a blast in Aden, Yemen
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 30, 2020 8:05 AM CST

(Newser) – At least 16 people were killed Wednesday and another 60 wounded when a blast occurred at the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden. The explosion happened a short time after the country's newly formed Cabinet arrived by plane; no one on that plane was killed or injured, reports the AP, which cites witnesses who said bodies were seen on the tarmac against a backdrop of thick smoke. The new Cabinet was sworn in last week as part of an attempt to improve relations between the groups who back President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi—who is in exile in Saudi Arabia—and rival southern separatists, who are backed by the United Arab Emirates. The BBC reports the two are "supposed to be allies" in the years-long civil war with Houthi rebels, who control much of the country's north and its capital of Sanaa. (Read more Yemen stories.)

