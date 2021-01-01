Alexander Wang Comments on Molestation Allegations

(Newser) – Designer Alexander Wang is responding to the molestation accusations leveled against him in no uncertain terms: "Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations," the 37-year-old wrote in a statement delivered to the New York Times. "These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever." The paper gives context, saying two Instagram accounts—Diet Prada and S--- Model Management, per Page Six—"compiled and reposted" some anonymous claims against Wang.

But it's one specific claim that kicked things off: a pair of TikTok videos posted by Owen Mooney, who in his first video described being at a club in 2017 and discovering a "really famous fashion designer" was the one who "started touching me up, like, fully up my leg, in my crotch" when the two were sandwiched together in a crowd. In the second video he confirmed viewers' speculation that said designer was Wang. "I never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged," Wang continued in his statement. "I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online." (Read more Alexander Wang stories.)

