MF Doom, Wordsmith Extraordinaire, Dead at 49

(Newser) – MF Doom, a masked rapper who awed hip-hop fans and fellow musicians with intricate wordplay, has died. He was 49. The British-born rapper rarely appeared in public in recent years without his signature mask, modeled after the Marvel Comics villain Doctor Doom, reports the AP. His death was confirmed Thursday by Doom’s representative, Richie Abbott. Jasmine Dumile said in a statement that her husband—whose real name is Daniel Dumile—died Oct. 31. The cause of death has not been released. Jasmine Dumile posted a photo of the rapper and a heartfelt message on his Instagram page. She called him the "greatest husband" and father and thanked him for showing her how not to be "afraid to love. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off." More:

