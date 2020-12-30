Alexander Wang Accused of Molesting Male, Trans Models

(Newser) – The latest big name to be hit with allegations of sexual abuse is Alexander Wang. Models started coming forward this week accusing the fashion designer of groping and other misconduct, Women's Wear Daily reports. The scandal started making headlines with a post from two industry watchdogs, one of which called on people to boycott Wang's line and unfollow him on social media because he "is an alleged sexual predator, many male models and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them." There are at least nine accusers so far, the Daily Beast reports. Most are not revealing their identities.

More anonymous posts followed from there, including one in which the accuser claims Wang gave them molly water laced with MDMA. The account that appeared to spark the uproar came from Owen Mooney, who accused an unnamed designer (that he later confirmed was allegedly Wang) of groping him at a club in 2017; Nick Ward, who made a similar allegation dating back to the same year, confirmed his story to Insider. Azealia Banks alleged last year that Wang was abusive of trans women, InStyle reports. The Model Alliance says it backs the accusers, and calls on the fashion industry to institute a "proper complaint mechanism." The current "lack of transparency and accountability leaves all models vulnerable to abuse, regardless of their sex or gender identity," it says. A spokesperson for Wang's company declined to comment Tuesday. (Read more Alexander Wang stories.)

