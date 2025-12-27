Fire Rips Through Historic Waterfront

A fire tore through the historic Old Port waterfront in Portland, Maine, authorities said, damaging aging buildings and several boats. Flames and smoke spread Friday through structures along the Custom House Wharf, a 19th- and 20th-century hub for Portland's fishing industry that now includes seafood restaurants, the AP reports. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. One firefighter sustained minor injuries. The blaze was large enough to show up on weather radar, per WTBS .

First responders deployed a fire boat to spray water from the harbor to help douse the flames due to issues caused by frozen fire hydrants, according to news reports. Several boats were damaged, and at least one sank along the wharf. The Porthole Restaurant posted thanks on Facebook to the community for its prayers, per the AP. "Mainers are truly the best kind of people," it read, adding, "We want everyone to know that all of our staff, fishermen, and owners are safe." In an update Saturday, the Porthole said it will be open for its regular operating hours for people who might need "a familiar place to gather."