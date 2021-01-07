 
X

Rhode Island Governor Joining Biden's Cabinet

It's Gina Raimondo for Commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 7, 2021 2:40 PM CST

(Newser) – The Biden Cabinet is filling out, even as the Trump Cabinet is shrinking. The president-elect on Thursday announced two more key picks:

  • Commerce: Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo gets the nod. She was a former venture capitalist before entering politics, and Politico reports that she was a top-tier candidate for multiple Cabinet spots, including Treasury. The New York Times describes the 49-year-old as a moderate Democrat.
  • Labor: This spot goes to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Politico notes that Walsh, 53, is a former top union leader in Boston and that he and Biden have known and supported each other for years. Walsh has the backing of the AFL-CIO, reports CNN, which adds that Walsh would have faced a tough re-election fight in the city.
(Read more Joe Biden stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X