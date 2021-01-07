Politics / Joe Biden Rhode Island Governor Joining Biden's Cabinet It's Gina Raimondo for Commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jan 7, 2021 2:40 PM CST Copied Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is joining the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is joining the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) View 1 more image (Newser) – The Biden Cabinet is filling out, even as the Trump Cabinet is shrinking. The president-elect on Thursday announced two more key picks: Commerce: Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo gets the nod. She was a former venture capitalist before entering politics, and Politico reports that she was a top-tier candidate for multiple Cabinet spots, including Treasury. The New York Times describes the 49-year-old as a moderate Democrat. Labor: This spot goes to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Politico notes that Walsh, 53, is a former top union leader in Boston and that he and Biden have known and supported each other for years. Walsh has the backing of the AFL-CIO, reports CNN, which adds that Walsh would have faced a tough re-election fight in the city. (Read more Joe Biden stories.) View 1 more image